10 News political analyst reacts to Manafort, Cohen verdicts

ROANOKE, Va. - Reaction is still rippling across the country after investigations into Paul Manafort, President Trump's former campaign chairman, and Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney, reached their dramatic end.

"How do yesterday's events have an impact on the president and how do they have an impact on other Republicans and the answer is very different," said Ed Lynch, 10 News political analyst.

Manafort was found guilty on eight counts of financial crimes. Lynch says the decision does not involve the president -- or show collusion, but it does strengthen the ongoing Robert Mueller investigation.

"I think what yesterday's verdict does from the Manafort trial is that it does give some new life to Mueller's investigation," said Lynch.

In his case, Cohen, who pleaded guilty to campaign violations, including paying hush money to two women who claimed they had affairs with Trump, admitted that some of those acts were done in coordination and at the direction of a candidate, seeming to suggest Trump. But Lynch says claiming that as part of a plea agreement can cast doubt.

"It would have been far more credible and far more damaging to the president I think had Cohen made those comments before his guilty plea rather than after," said Lynch.

Lynch believes Republicans seeking re-election will feel most of the ripple effects from Cohen. They could face tough questions about their closeness to the president. And those questions could lead to a flip in Congress and possibly impeachment proceedings.

"If the Democrats get the House of Representatives then a move toward impeaching President Trump is an absolute certainty," said Lynch.

How far an impeachment proceeding would get in Congress? That question is still up in the air.

