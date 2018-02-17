10 News political analyst reacts to Russia indictments

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - After news broke of the Russia indictments Friday, we reached out to our political analyst to see what this means for President Trump moving forward.

Dr. Ed Lynch says he was not surprised by the news but was surprised by the number of Russian officials indicted. Lynch says now the Russian officials will likely try to create connections between themselves and top American officials to extend the investigation.

As for how this will hurt President Trump, Lynch says on the surface it seems to confirm the Trump opposition's belief that Russia affected the election.

But with a closer look:

"The report itself from Robert Mueller says there is no indication that any American knowingly played any part in this nor is there any indication that this altered the outcome of the race," said Lynch.

With social media being at the forefront of the investigation, Lynch says it is more important than ever to check sources and read posts carefully.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.