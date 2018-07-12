10 News team volunteers at 'Home for Good' site

ROANOKE, Va. - The 10 News "Home for Good" project, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity and generous community sponsors, is expected to wrap up next week. That's when the family involved with this year's project will get the keys to their brand new home.

On Wednesday, a lot of familiar faces volunteered at the "Home for Good" site. Members of the 10 News team rolled up their sleeves and volunteered throughout the day.

VIEW PHOTOS FROM WEDNESDAY'S BUILD

"They've been planting trees. If you look over in the backyard, they've been planting those trees, working on the sidewalk. I believe they've been doing a little painting, too," said Al Mclean, a volunteer with Habitat's Builders Club.

This week, crews continued to work on the home's interior and installed appliances, closets, doors and flooring.

Construction is expected to be complete by July 20.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.