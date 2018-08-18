10 News teams up with animal shelters across southwest Virginia to help clear the shelters

VIRGINIA - 10 News teamed up with animal shelters across southwest Virginia helping to clear the shelters all day Saturday.

Hundreds of shelters across the country participated in the nationwide pet adoption drive.

Jaedyn Legans, 8, came with his family to the Franklin County Humane Society to adopt a kitten.

“If it’s a girl, I’ll name it Dreamer. If it’s a boy, I’ll name it Oliver,” Jaedyn said.

Franklin County Humane Society volunteer Laura Salzer said it's a full house, with dozens of cats, dogs and even bunnies waiting to get adopted.

“Right now we have 177 cats and kittens and 69 dogs. We hope they all find a forever home,” Salzer said.

As soon as doors opened at the Roanoke Valley SPCA Saturday morning, CEO Denise Hayes saw an overwhelming amount of support from the community.

“It's crazy. We had 50 families come in this morning to look and find their forever pet,” Hayes said.

In Montgomery County, workers at the Animal Care and Adoption Center adopted out dozens of pets in just a few hours.

More than 150,000 pets across the country have found homes since 2015 because of the Clear the Shelters event.

