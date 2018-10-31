10 News viewers help abolish $1.5 million worth of veteran medical debt

10 News viewers abolished $1.5 million worth of veteran medical debt during the Virginia for Veterans telethon.

Phones rang all evening Tuesday, as generous viewers called in to donate to RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit that buys up veteran medical debt for pennies on the dollar.

Fincastle Baptist Church volunteers taking the calls said many donations came from other veterans wanting to help their fellow service members.

“It makes me feel very proud to be a veteran and also prouder of those veterans that gave. Veterans will come to the aid of veterans very quickly and I’m very proud of them for doing that,” said Mary Lynn Nelson, Virginia for Veterans telethon volunteer and Navy veteran.

During the telethon, one Vietnam veteran donated $1,000.

If you would like to help abolish veteran medical debt, click here to give.

