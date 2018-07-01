10 News volunteers go block-by-block to spruce up area

ROANOKE, Va. - The 10 News "Home for Good" project continues in partnership with Habitat for Humanity and community sponsors. On Saturday, members of the 10 News team rolled up their sleeves and helped to spruce up the neighborhood where the home is being built.

Volunteers and staff worked on the inside of the home Saturday, installing cabinets and finishing other tasks, while 10 News volunteers worked hard to beautify the outside.

"You don't want to just fix a house up, and everything around it you don't spruce up as well, so I feel it spreads the wealth, so to speak, and it helps everyone in the community," said John Appicello, 10 Sports director.

Volunteers repaired and painted retaining walls in the neighborhood, and also cleared overgrown areas.

"We've been out here quite a few times and it's just spectacular," said Jaimie Leon, the station's general manager. "I'm glad I can be a part of it as well."

In less than a month, the family that will live in the home will be able to move in.

"We've been really hustling to try to get it finished," said Mackay Pierce, who is working with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley through AmeriCorps. "We had our plasterers come in earlier this week and it's been a team effort, but we're getting it there."

Construction with the "Home for Good" project is expected to wrap up in mid-July.

