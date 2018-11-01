10 News working to find your money starting Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. - More than $2.5 billion dollars worth of cash and valuables is up for grabs -- and some of it could be yours.

10 News is once again partnering with the Virginia Department of Treasury -- Unclaimed Property Division to reconnect you with your unclaimed property.

2018 has been a record year of returning $79.6 million back to Virginia citizens.

The 10 News Find your Money phone bank opens tomorrow at 4 p.m. and runs to 7:30 p.m. The phone lines will also be open again Friday morning.

