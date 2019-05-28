10 years, $5.3 million: Roanoke feels impact of Blue Ridge Marathon

ROANOKE, Va. - Ten years, $5.3 million: This is the contribution of the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon, as thousands of runners pumped money into the Roanoke region's economy.

Over the past 10 years, the event, which is put on by the Roanoke Regional Partnership and Roanoke Outside Foundation, has injected $5,337,676 million into the local economy.

This year's race broke the record for economic impact, contributing $835,618 to our area. Organizers are attributing that success to growing participation, adding a second running event on Sunday, and the coinciding Down by Downtown Music Festival.

More than half of the runners traveled from outside the Roanoke Valley to be there. They came from 44 states and seven countries, with the average length of stay being between one and two nights.

The Roanoke Outside Foundation has donated $200,750 to dozens of local organizations as a result of the marathon.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.