1,000 without power after car hits pole on Brambleton Avenue

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are responding to a crash on Brambleton Avenue that has knocked out power to hundreds of Appalachian Power customers.

A driver hit a pole just before 9 a.m. Friday close to the Red Rock Road intersection, not far from the Family Dollar and the Shell gas station.

Police say no one was hurt.

Appalachian Power is reporting that over 1,000 customers in that area have lost power. The company expects to have power restored by 3 p.m.

The pole will have to be replaced, and the damage is estimated at around $5,000.

