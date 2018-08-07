$11.7 million in federal funds to go to Virginia airports

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday morning that Virginia airports will receive major donations.

The $11.7 million in federal funds will go toward improvements for nearly 20 airports in the Commonwealth.

The senators say they are pleased the money will allow Virginia airports to continue to improve on infrastructure, making air travel safer for all Virginians.

The money will help the airports expand travel options, increase local tourism and attract more businesses.

Lynchburg Regional is the big winner, reeling in nearly $2 million.

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional is also bringing in a significant amount, getting over $1 million in funding.

