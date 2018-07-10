13-year-old girl rescued after falling while hiking McAfee Knob

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A 13-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital after falling while hiking McAfee Knob on Tuesday afternoon.

About 4:20 p.m., the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department responded to McAfee’s Knob trail for a report that a girl had fallen about 3 feet, was injured and was not able to hike back down the trail.

Crews found the injured hiker and her mother, who were doing the hike together, about 3 miles from the McAfee’s Knob parking lot, close to the summit of the trail.

An all-terrain vehicle, a drone, two ambulances and about 14 personnel were used in the rescue operation, according to the Fire and Rescue Department.

The rescue team reached the girl at about 5:15 p.m., rendered aid and began using an all-terrain vehicle to take her back to the parking area, where ambulances awaited.

Her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The hikers and the rescue team were off the trail at about 6:30 p.m.

