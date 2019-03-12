15-year-old boy hospitalized after being hit by a truck in Vinton

VINTON, Va. - A 15-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a delivery truck in Vinton Tuesday afternoon.

At about 4:30 p.m., Vinton police responded to the crash at the intersection of South Pollard Street and Washington Avenue.

Preliminary findings indicate that the boy was hit by a delivery truck as he attempted to cross the road.

He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for the treatment of, what appear to be, non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police department.

No charges have been placed at the time of this release.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.