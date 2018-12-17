18-year-old, minor charged after police say they shot a gun inside a home

ROANOKE COUNTY - UPDATE
Two people have been arrested after police say they shot a gun inside a home early Saturday morning.
Police responded to a home in the 1300 block of Beaumont Road after a report of shots fired just before 4:30 a.m.
Officers found that numerous shots were fired inside the home, and that no one inside was hurt.
18-year-old Gage Buster of Roanoke and a minor were charged with use of a gun in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
The minor was additionally charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-562-3265.
ORIGINAL STORY
Roanoke County police are investigating an incident of shots being fired at a home on Beaumont Road Saturday morning.
Dispatch says it happened around 4:30.
No one was injured in this incident, but police are still investigating.
This is a developing story, and we will get you more details as we learn more from police.
