ROANOKE, Va. - Appalachian Power says 1,800 customers are without power due to a downed power line.

The outage began at 3:13 p.m. and restoration is estimated by 8 p.m.

The outage covers a portion of Williamson Road and surrounding areas, just south of its intersection with Hershberger Road.

