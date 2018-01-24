19-year-old Troutville woman killed in Route 220 crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - A 19-year-old Troutville woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Route 220.

It happened around 8:25 a.m. Saturday near Route 839 in Botetourt County.

State police say a 2004 Dodge Intrepid was traveling south on Route 220 when it ran off the road, overcorrected and hit an embankment.

Amanda Mckayla Reid was driving. Emergency crews took her to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

Reid was wearing a seat belt, according to state police.

State police are investigating what caused her to run off the road.



