2 arrested after shooting, stabbing in Troutville

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - Botetourt County deputies have made two arrests after a late-night shooting and stabbing.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, the 911 center started getting reports of shots fired in the 300 block of Tucker Road in Troutville, which is a neighborhood off of Route 220. Callers also said they heard yelling and had heard that someone had been shot.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a man who had been shot and stabbed, and a woman who had been shot. Both of them were taken to a hospital. It's not clear at this time how badly they were hurt.

Deputies arrested two people at the home and took them to the Botetourt County Jail.

Twenty-year-old Troutville resident Matthew T. Green is charged with two counts of malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Twenty-year-old Roanoke resident Tyler T. Wheetley is charged with one count of malicious wounding and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.