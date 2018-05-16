2 arrested in fatal Mother's Day shooting

ROANOKE, Va. - Police have arrested two men who are accused of murder in a shooting that happened on Mother's Day.

The shooting happened on Askin Street in Martinsville.

Early Wednesday morning, Martinsville police received information that Brandon Thomas and Adrian Watkins were at a location in Roanoke. The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Roanoke Police Department were contacted. They went to the location and arrested both men without incident.

The men are being held without bail in Roanoke. Arrangements are being made to take them to the Martinsville City Jail.

Here are their charges:

Brandon Tarall Thomas, age 30: Murder in the 1st Degree, Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder, Attempt 1st Degree Murder, Shoot a firearm into an occupied dwelling, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Posses Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Discharging a Firearm in a Street Resulting in Bodily Injury to Another, Reckless Handling of a Firearm Resulting in Bodily Injury to Another, Brandishing a Firearm after having been previously convicted of such.

Adrian Eugene Watkins, age 27; Murder in the 1st Degree, Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder, Attempt 1st Degree Murder, Malicious Wounding, Shoot a firearm into an occupied dwelling, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Discharging a Firearm in a Street Resulting in Bodily Injury to Another, Reckless Handling of a Firearm Resulting in Bodily Injury to Another.

