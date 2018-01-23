2 displaced after Tuesday afternoon apartment fire

ROANOKE, Va. - A Tuesday afternoon fire in Roanoke left two people displaced and a cat dead.

Roanoke Fire and EMS said they got a call around 1:30 p.m. for Springview Apartments in the 2200 block of Jefferson Street.

The fire was caused by unattended cooking.

One resident was treated for smoke inhalation on the scene, and was later released.

Three cats were rescued. One of the cats died after firefighters gave it CPR and oxygen from a pet oxygen mask.

Investigators are working to determine the extent of the damage.

The American Red Cross is helping the two people who were displaced.

