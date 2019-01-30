2 minors facing arson charges after Roanoke dumpster fires

ROANOKE, Va. - Two minors are facing arson charges after a series of trash can and dumpster fires in Roanoke.

Firefighters responded to four fires in downtown Roanoke and Patterson Avenue on Sunday evening. No one was hurt in any of them.

Two underaged males are each facing two counts of arson and one count of felony property damage.

The Roanoke Police Department worked with Roanoke Fire-EMS and the Roanoke Fire Marshall's Office on this case.

The minors were taken to juvenile intake.

