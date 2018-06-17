2 women and two teen girls arrested after street fights in Roanoke Saturday night.

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police say two women and two teen girls were taken into custody after fights broke out near the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard Southwest Saturday night.

According to officers, there was a large crowd of mostly teens acting disorderly and blocking traffic around 11.

The officers say they tried to get the crowd to disperse, but they didn't stop. Officers then used pepper spray to get them separated.

The crowd then began to leave, but two women - identified as Natasha Smith and Jessica Mattox - began to fight in the street as well.

Police say the two were separated, arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to Roanoke City Jail.

Two 15-year-old girls were taken into custody for disorderly conduct, and were later released to adults.

Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the incident as well; treating a teen for asthma-related symptoms on scene.

After investigation, police say they figured out there was a private party at the K&J Cafe.

Officers are continuing to investigate.

