2-year-old Roanoke boy alone in room, shot self in head, warrants say

ROANOKE, Va. - A 2-year-old boy who police say accidentally shot and killed himself Tuesday in Roanoke did so while by himself, according to search warrants.

The warrants state that witnesses said "the toddler in question was in a room by himself when they heard a pop and discovered a wound to the child's head."

Just after 12 p.m, a police officer pulled over a vehicle on Melrose Avenue at Peters Creek Road NW as the parents were taking the boy to the hospital. They told the officer that their son had accidentally shot himself in their apartment in the 3400 block of Bennett Drive.

Officers found a handgun in the room where they were told the shooting happened, according to the warrants.

The boy was pronounced dead at 12:49 p.m.

Roanoke Commonwealth's Attorney Don Caldwell said Thursday the case is still under investigation.

He expects police will brief him next week on what they have found.

After that, he will determine if there is any criminal liability in the case.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.