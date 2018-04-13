20-year-old identified as Blue Ridge Parkway shooting victim, family lawyer says

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A 20-year-old man is the victim of Tuesday's possible road rage shooting on the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to his family's lawyer, Robert Dean.

Hector Emanuel Escoto Munguia died after Tuesday morning's shooting near milepost 116.5, according to Dean.

After the shooting police held a 56-year-old man in custody. 10 News is choosing not to identify him because he has not been charged with a crime.

Dean sent this statement to WSLS 10 News:

His family is devastated by his passing. They remember Hector as a kind, gracious, and loving father, who moved to the United States as a child. He was 20 years old and leaves behind two infant children. An investigation by the National Park Service and the Roanoke County Police Department into the circumstances of Hector's death is ongoing, and the family prays for justice in his case.

The National Park Service says the 56-year-old called 911 to immediately report the shooting incident.

