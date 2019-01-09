$20K helps to buy music instruments for two elementary schools in Roanoke City

ROANOKE, Va,- - More students in two Roanoke City elementary schools will have the opportunity to learn how to play a musical instrument.

Thanks to a grant from the Sam and Marion Golden Helping Hand Foundation, the Roanoke City Public Schools Education Foundation has extra money to buy additional band instruments for Monterey and Preston Park elementary schools.

Those schools will receive $10,000 each. The goal is to have enough instruments so students can take their instruments home for practice.

"Music is all around them. Research states that participation in the arts help to improve test scores in attendance and behavior in school. So having this early start in elementary school really is beneficial to kids, they can get a head start," said Cari Gates, Fine Arts Supervisor For Roanoke City Schools.

The foundation will work with local vendors to purchase instruments. Thanks to VH1 Save the Music Foundation, Roanoke has an instrumental music program in all 17 elementary schools.

