2018 Cabell Brand Hope award goes to Dr. Brenda Hale

ROANOKE, Va.- - A Roanoke woman dedicated to serving her community was honored Tuesday.

Dr. Brenda Hale was awarded with this year's Cabell Brand Hope award. She was recognized for her efforts during Total Action for Progress' annual lunch. Hale is the eight-term president of the Roanoke NAACP.

She also serves as secretary for TAP's Board of Directors. Hale said she was honored to get an award named for the founder of TAP.

"My right foot just started dancing because Mr. Cabell Brand was such a fierce businessman, but he had a heart of gold and helped thousands of people in his lifetime," said Hale.

There was also a silent auction. Attendees also learned about the many programs TAP has to offer.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.