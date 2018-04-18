Roanoke police: 21-year-old has died after shooting that appears accidental

ROANOKE, Va. - UPDATE

Roanoke police say the 21-year-old victim in the King Arthur Court shooting has died.

Tevin Mason, a Roanoker, died around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation remains active.

UPDATE

We're learning more about a shooting that happened in Northwest Roanoke on Monday night.

Police responded to the call around 8:50 p.m. in the 5000 block of King Arthur Court, at the North Ridge apartment complex.

Officers arrived and found two men in an apartment. One had an obvious gunshot wound.

A Roanoke Police spokesperson said that as emergency workers were treating the man who had been shot, officers discovered the other man was the one who had shot him.

The investigation at this point shows that the men were handling guns in the breezeway of an apartment complex when one of the men accidentally fired the gun and hit the other.

Police say alcohol appears to be a factor in this incident.

At this time, the victim is still at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. It's not clear how badly he was hurt.

Charges are pending.

ORIGINAL STORY

A man had to be taken to the hospital after a shooting in Roanoke on Monday night.

Roanoke police said they received a call at 8:46 p.m. about a shooting near Cove and Peters Creek roads.

Police are talking to parties involved as part of the ongoing investigation.

