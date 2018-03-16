21-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - A 21-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting in Roanoke on Thursday evening.

At 5.02 p.m. police investigated at the 800 block of Jamison Avenue SE for a report of shots fired.

While responding, officers received another call that the 21-year-old victim, who was shot in the arm, was about a quarter mile away in the 700 block of Bullitt Avenue SE.

Police say the shooting happened outside a residence in the 800 block of Jamison Avenue and that the victim ran to Bullitt Avenue after he was shot.

Officers located cartridge cases outside the residence.

Detectives are currently investigating and no arrests have been made for the shooting.

