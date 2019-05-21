21-year-old Roanoke woman killed, another woman badly hurt in Salem crash

SALEM, Va. - Salem police are investigating a crash that killed a 21-year-old Roanoke woman and sent another woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

A 911 caller reported a wreck at the intersection of Dalewood Avenue and Pexton Street around 1:10 a.m. Monday.

A woman, later identified as Dontasia Yameen Saunders, was ejected and died from her injuries.

Another woman who was in the car was seriously hurt and had to be taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Police have not released her name.

No other cars were involved.

Neither woman was wearing a seatbelt, according to police. Officers are working to determine what caused the crash.

