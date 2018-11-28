22-year-old woman in need of kidney donor

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. - Taylor Hudson is in stage 5 kidney failure.

The 22-year-old was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 10.

Her condition in the last year has spiraled into full-blown kidney failure.

Due to her weakened immune system and the dangers of cross contamination, 10 News could not speak with her in person. However, we spoke with her on the phone.

While fighting for her life, Hudson explained how the only fix for her condition, is a transplant of a functional kidney.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, there are currently more than 121,000 people waiting for lifesaving organ transplants in the U.S.

Of these, more than 100,000 await kidney transplants.

Hudson now has a Facebook page called Taylor's Kidney Search where hundreds have come forward to share their support.

Hudson's blood type is O-positive and she is currently on hemodialysis.

If you would like to help, you can show your support through her GoFundMe page at: https://www.gofundme.com/taylors-kidney.

