23 coal companies face federal action seeking $4.7 million in safety penalties for 2,000+ violations

ROANOKE, Va. - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed civil action against more than 20 coal companies in Virginia and other states after they reportedly racked up more than 2,000 safety violations in five years.
The action is against 23 companies operating in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky and is seeking more than $4.7 million in unpaid penalties for violations of the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act.
Court documents filed Tuesday show that between May 3, 2014, and May 3, 2019, the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) issued at least 2,297 citations to mine operators and sought civil penalties for each violation.
The Department of Justice said in a release that the defendants did not pay the penalties after several written warnings from the Department of Justice, the Department of Treasury and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Virginia.
The United States named 23 defendants and is seeking $3,954,984.37 -- the total amount of the unpaid penalties, as well as an additional $821,386.03 in administrative costs and interest.
The 23 defendants are listed below:
- Southern Coal Corporation
- Justice Coal of Alabama
- A&G Coal Corporation
- Black River Coal
- Chestnut Land Holdings
- Double Bonus Coal Company
- Dynamic Energy
- Four Star Resources
- Frontier Coal Company
- Infinity Energy
- Justice Energy Company
- Justice Highwall Mining
- Kentucky Fuel Corporation
- Keystone Service Industries
- M&P Services
- Nine Mile Mining
- Nufac Mining Company
- Pay Car Mining
- Premium Coal Company
- S and H Mining
- Sequoia Energy
- Tams Management
- Virginia Fuel Corporation
