23 coal companies face federal action seeking $4.7 million in safety penalties for 2,000+ violations

ROANOKE, Va. - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed civil action against more than 20 coal companies in Virginia and other states after they reportedly racked up more than 2,000 safety violations in five years.

The action is against 23 companies operating in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky and is seeking more than $4.7 million in unpaid penalties for violations of the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act.

Court documents filed Tuesday show that between May 3, 2014, and May 3, 2019, the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) issued at least 2,297 citations to mine operators and sought civil penalties for each violation.

The Department of Justice said in a release that the defendants did not pay the penalties after several written warnings from the Department of Justice, the Department of Treasury and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Virginia.

The United States named 23 defendants and is seeking $3,954,984.37 -- the total amount of the unpaid penalties, as well as an additional $821,386.03 in administrative costs and interest.

The 23 defendants are listed below:

Southern Coal Corporation

Justice Coal of Alabama

A&G Coal Corporation

Black River Coal

Chestnut Land Holdings

Double Bonus Coal Company

Dynamic Energy

Four Star Resources

Frontier Coal Company

Infinity Energy

Justice Energy Company

Justice Highwall Mining

Kentucky Fuel Corporation

Keystone Service Industries

M&P Services

Nine Mile Mining

Nufac Mining Company

Pay Car Mining

Premium Coal Company

S and H Mining

Sequoia Energy

Tams Management

Virginia Fuel Corporation

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.