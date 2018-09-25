28-year-old arrested, charged with driving under the influence, after hitting school bus

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged after hitting a school bus Tuesday morning, according to Roanoke County officials.

Officials say that Richard Taylor was driving a Toyota minivan when he hit the school bus, filled with children, just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Plantation Road and Magnolia Drive.

Richard Taylor was taken to Roanoke County-Salem Jail and charged with driving under the influence, failure to drive on the right side of the highway and driving without a driver's license.

The minivan was driving southbound on Plantation Road at Magnolia Drive when the minivan crossed the centerline and hit the bus, according to officials.

Officials say that the school bus was on it's way to Mountain View Elementary School. It was initially stated that people were taken to the hospital. However, the injuries were minor, so the several students that were injured were treated for minor injuries by Roanoke County Fire & Rescue at the scene.

