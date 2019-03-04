2nd grade students finally in new classrooms at Fallon Park Elementary

ROANOKE, Va. - Several second-grade students in Roanoke are now moved into new classrooms. It's part of phase one of construction on the new Fallon Park Elementary, which includes several classrooms and a library.

Students were able to see their brand-new classroom for the first time Monday morning. Principal Nikki Mitchem said the new space and LED lighting have a positive impact on student learning.

"I feel like the students are even more excited to come to school and learn. And I hope that all the southeast community will share that excitement with us," said Mitchem.

Teachers in the new classrooms now have touch screen computers to use. Phase one has 26 classrooms. The whole project will be completed by 2020.

