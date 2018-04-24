3 charged after double shooting in Salem

SALEM, Va. - Salem police have arrested three men after a shooting that at the Salem Commons apartment complex last week.

On April 17, at about 3 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Salem Commons Lane in reference to shots fired and found two men who they say had been shot multiple times.

One of the men, Gabriel Wimmer, 19, of Salem, was found outside of the complex, while the other, Keeley Thacker, 21, of Salem, was found inside of a nearby apartment.

Police say the two were yelling at each other regarding drugs when the argument escalated.

Both men were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial for treatment.

Thacker has been released from the hospital, but Wimmer remains hospitalized.

Thacker has been charged with discharging a firearm within city limits and distribution of marijuana. He has been released from custody to appear in court.

Upon further investigation, Salem police also charged Nikita Polk, 19, of Roanoke, with conspiracy to commit robbery, principal in the second degree to commit robbery, accessory before the fact to robbery and obstructing justice.

He is being held at the Roanoke County-Salem Jail without bond.

In addition, Charles Price Jr., 20, of Roanoke, was charged with one count of principal in the second degree to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Price also is being held at the Roanoke County-Salem Jail without bond.

The investigation into this incident in ongoing and additional charges are expected.

