3 dead dogs, 1 emaciated dog found at Southwest Roanoke home

ROANOKE, Va. - Police are working to determine what happened after three dead dogs were found outside a home in Southwest Roanoke.

Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, they received a call about the animals at a home on 10th Street near West End Park.

Animal wardens responded and found three dead dogs outside of the home. They then collected their remains as evidence and left the area.

Later that day, the wardens were alerted that there was another dog there. The dog was alive, but severely malnourished, and is now getting medical treatment.

No one has been charged at this time. Anyone with information should call police.

