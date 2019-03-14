3 students to be charged after a fight at a Roanoke high school

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Police Department is seeking charges against three William Fleming High School students after a fight Tuesday afternoon.

Police are seeking a charge of assault on a law enforcement officer against one student. Police are seeking a charge of disruption of school against the other two students.

Below is the transcript of the robocall placed to parents and guardians of students at the school:

"This is Archie Freeman, principal of William Fleming High School. I am calling to let you know that a fight happened during class change this afternoon. A school resource officer had to use pepper spray to get the incident under control. I want to assure you this behavior will not be tolerated here at William Fleming High School. It has been addressed swiftly and appropriately. Students are in class and the day has resumed as normal. If you have any questions, please call me (540) 853-2781."

