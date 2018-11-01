3 taken to hospital after house fire in Grandin neighborhood

ROANOKE, Va. - Three people had to be taken to the hospital after a house fire started in the Grandin area of Roanoke.

Around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, firefighters responded to the fire at a home on Mountain View Terrace.

Crews rescued two adults from the second floor. Another adult and a baby were out of the house when crews arrived.

Three people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross is helping the family.

There is no damage estimate yet, and fire officials are investigating what caused the fire.

