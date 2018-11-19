37-year-old woman charged after Roanoke County weekend robbery

ROANOKE, Va. - A 37-year-old woman has been charged after police say she robbed a Roanoke County store over the weekend.

Roanoke County police responded to a robbery call on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of Williamson Road.

Authorities say the woman, Shannon Lawrence, went into the store and demanded money from the clerk. She then ran away from the store and was caught by police a short time after.

Lawrence has been charged with robbery.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-777-8641.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.