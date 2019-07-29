38 unlocked car break-ins discovered in Roanoke County, three teenage boys among those caught

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County police apprehended four suspects in a series of car break-ins that happened in the Penn Forest and Buck Mountain Road area early Saturday morning.

At about 4:20 a.m., police responded to a report of suspicious people tampering with a vehicle in the 4500 block of Summerset Drive in the Buck Mountain Road area.

When police began to search for the suspects, they found that several cars had been entered.

Minutes later, officers heard a car alarm go off in the Buck Run Apartments nearby.

They saw a black Chevy Impala trying to leave the apartments and attempted to block the car’s exit; however, the Impala evaded officers who began pursuit.

The Impala continued onto Buck Mountain Road and struck a curb near Eagle Crest Drive, taking out both front tires.

The driver immediately ran away but officers were able to detain four passengers: 20-year-old Tyrese Hairston and three other teenage boys. One is 15 years old, while the other two are 17 years old.

Officers searched the area with a K-9 team but could not find the driver.

Hairston was arrested on charges of felony larceny of a firearm and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The three teenagers were released to their parents or guardians. Police say additional charges are pending for the suspects.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned that the suspects had entered 38 unlocked vehicles in the Penn Forest and Buck Mountain Road area, stealing from many of them.

Officers found some of the stolen property in the Impala, which itself was reported stolen from Roanoke city, and found other stolen property in nearby yards, where the items had been discarded.

The stolen items included two handguns, one of which is confirmed as stolen from the area.

This case is still under investigation.

Roanoke County police continue to stress the importance of securing property and locking vehicles.

They are still attempting to identify the driver of the vehicle. Anyone with information is encouraged to call nonemergency dispatch at 540-562-3265.

