One charged after 4-car crash near Berglund Center sends 5 to hospital

ROANOKE, Va. - A 33-year-old woman faces two charges after a crash Monday afternoon near the Berglund Center.

The crash, involving four cars, happened in the westbound lanes of 460, before the road's intersection with Williamson Road.

Bobbie Tomlinson, of Hampton, Virginia, was charged with driving without a license and reckless driving in connection with the crash that affected traffic for about an hour.

Five people were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, according to police.

The condition of those five is unknown.

