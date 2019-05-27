4-year-old attacked by dog in Buchanan

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - A 4-year-old child is recovering after being attacked by a dog in Buchanan.

When deputies responded to the home on Timber Ridge Road on Sunday, the dog had already been shot. Witnesses told deputies that they were at the home for a gathering and stepped inside to get food. They said they thought the child was coming with them but then heard him scream.

The boy's father pulled the dog off of him.

The boy is recovering at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. It's not clear how badly he was hurt.

The dog's body will be tested for rabies.

No one has been charged at this time, but the incident remains under investigation.



