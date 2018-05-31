4-year-old boy born with leg defect gets free reconstructive surgery

GILES COUNTY, Va. - Due to a birth defect in his left leg, 4-year-old Xander Keffer is not able to walk and run like other children his age.

While the toddler likes to run in circles, his mother Tammy Wilson said every step he takes is painful.

“We have to soak his legs in the bathtub just to alleviate some of the pain and do his stretches every day,” Wilson said.

In a few weeks, Xander will undergo reconstructive surgery.

But Wilson said it wouldn't have been possible if it weren't for several local Shriners who wanted to help out.

"This is what we do. We want to help kids and their families so they can be productive people,” Shriner Ricky Leftwich, of Kazim Shrine Temple, said.

Xander has just been accepted into the Shriners Hospital for Children in Greenville, South Carolina.

“They are completely doing his surgery, all his treatment and his therapy at no cost to us,” Wilson said.

A little kindness is about to go a very long way.

