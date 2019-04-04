40+ businesses looking to hire at Salem job fair

SALEM, Va. - Job seekers will have the opportunity to impress potential employers on Wednesday.

The Salem Civic Center will host a job fair. The event is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m., and it's open to just Salem High School students from 10 a.m. to noon.

This job fair is expected to be twice as large as the previous ones held at the civic center, with over 40 businesses recruiting for a wide range of jobs. Some of the employers have said they are ready to make offers on the same day.

The job fair will also offer resume workshops and interview tips.

For more information, call 540-375-3007.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.