47-year-old woman dies 9 days after Roanoke crash, police investigating

ROANOKE, Va. - A woman is dead, nine days after being involved in a crash in Roanoke.

Police say Michelle Dimassimo, 47, of Roanoke, died on Monday. She had been taken to the hospital after the crash at 5 p.m. on Aug. 31.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the 2000 block of 10th Street NW, according to police.

Responding officers found three people at the scene.

Two men were outside the vehicle with no apparent injuries, while Dimassimo was lying on the ground a short distance from the vehicle.

Police are investigating this crash as a fatality.

Preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was traveling south on 10th Street NW when the crash occurred.

Dimassimo was not driving the vehicle, according to police.

At this time, no arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

