500 volunteers spend day beautifying Roanoke County's Explore Park

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Five-hundred volunteers got their hands dirty in an effort to help beautify Roanoke County's Explore Park.

Isaac Dragovich has been participating as a volunteer for the school's annual service project for five years.

“I love the aspect that we have an influence on the community,” Dragovich said.

Mia Wagner is excited to help with the cleanup, because she wants to make the environment safe for all visitors.

“I don't want it to be dirty. Animals could eat it, and I don't want it to hurt the animals,” Wagner said.

Volunteers of all ages pitched in, including several 4-year-olds who helped pick up sticks.

Students also learned various skills like staining and building picnic tables.

While it may seem like a lot of work, Wagner said she can't wait to volunteer for the next community project.

“It’s really fun when you know you're going to help the community out,” Wagner said.

