52nd Stampede Championship Rodeo rides into Salem this weekend

SALEM, Va. - The 52nd Stampede Championship Rodeo rides into Salem on Friday and gives you a chance to check out bull riding, barrel racing and a whole lot more.

A fan favorite, mutton busting, in which kids ride sheep, will return again this year.

Fans will also have a chance to get on the dirt and get autographs from the rodeo's cowboys and cowgirls.

There's even a special surprise at this year's championship involving the rodeo clown.

Organizers say they're grateful for the support they've had for more than 50 years.

"We just want to thank the people in the community. We couldn't do it without our rodeo fans, a great facility like the Salem Civic Center for hosting us each year and all of our sponsors," said Kevin Debusk from the Imperial Rodeo Company.

The rodeo kicks off Friday night at 7:30 and continues through Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.