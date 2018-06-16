55-year-old Roanoke man dies in Floyd County motorcycle crash

FLOYD, Va. - A 55-year-old Roanoke man died after a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon, according to state police.

The crash happened at 1:09 p.m. on Route 221, near Twin Falls Road in Floyd County.

Police say a 1984 BMW motorcycle was going south on Route 221 following a line of traffic, when traffic slowed the motorcycle attempted to pass several cars and a farm tractor, in a no passing zone.

The motorcycle ended up hitting the farm tractor, which was making a left turn into a private drive.

Henry J. Holderbach, the driver of the motorcycle, was wearing his helmet and died at the scene.

The tractor operator was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

