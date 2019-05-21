Roanoke

56-year-old man hospitalized after Roanoke County motorcycle crash

Authorities say he suffered life-threatening injuries

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer
A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash in Roanoke County Monday night, according to authorities. 

Officials say James Manetta, 56, was going northbound in the 5600 block of Peters Creek Road on a 2013 Harley Davidson when he hit a 2013 Ford Explorer that pulled out from Newland Road. 

Manetta was reportedly taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Authorities say both people in the Ford were wearing their seatbelts and were not injured. 

Officials do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. 

Both northbound lanes of Peters Creek Road were blocked off but have since reopened. 

The accident remains under investigation. 

