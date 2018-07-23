58-year-old woman dies in tractor-trailer crash on I-81 in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - A 58-year-old Tennessee woman died in a crash Monday morning on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County, according to state police.

A 1999 Toyota 4Runner was merging onto the interstate from the 150 entrance ramp, when police say, it swerved, lost control and was hit by a tractor-trailer.

Stephen Flick, of Clinton, Tennessee, who was driving the 4Runner was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

His passenger, Beth Flick, was also taken to the hospital, where she later died. Police say she was wearing her seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

One southbound lane was closed for almost 2 hours but was later reopened.

As of 1:56 p.m., traffic was backed up three miles.

