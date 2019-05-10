6 people arrested after duo steals items from cars parked near Vinton McDonald's, police say

TOP ROW (Left to right): Brandon Vicars, April Perdue, Candi Bryant BOTTOM ROW (Left to right) Tara Robertson, David Holt

VINTON, Va. - What started with two people in custody ended with six total arrests after police said the first two people stole multiple items from cars parked near the Vinton McDonald's early Friday morning.

At 5:51 a.m., police responded to a report of suspicious activity near the restaurant at 809 Hardy Road. The caller told authorities that a man and woman were "pushing a shopping cart" and "pulling on car door handles."

When police found the two, they say they had stolen items in their possession. Furthermore, officers found more suspected stolen items hidden nearby, according to the Vinton Police Department.

Brandon Vicars, 30, of Roanoke, faces a charge of misdemeanor larceny and felony possession of a controlled substance. April Perdue, 32, of Vinton, faces a charge of felony larceny and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Police believe all the stolen items, which ranged from power tools to knives to other household items, were taken from cars parked in the area.

Further investigation led officers to a home in Vinton where they arrested four more people.

Tara Robertson, 46, of Vinton, was arrested on a capias from Bedford County.

Candi Bryant, 26, of Roanoke, was arrested on a capias from Carroll County.

Christina Barnette, of Lynchburg, faces a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance.

David Holt, 45, of Vinton, faces a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

Anyone who believes they may have had items stolen is asked to contact the Vinton Police Department at 540-983-0617. Once properly identified, officers will make arrangements to return the property.

