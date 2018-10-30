62-year-old Vinton woman stabs 24-year-old woman, police say

VINTON, Va. - A 62-year-old woman is in jail after police say she stabbed another woman Tuesday afternoon.

At 2:51 p.m., Vinton police responded to a home in the 900 block of Niagra Road after receiving a call from a woman who said she was stabbed in the neck.

Officers arrived and found the 24-year-old victim in her car in The Woodland Place's parking lot at 935 Niagara Road.

She was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Vinton-Roanoke County Fire/EMS with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Authorities arrested Jeanne Kane, 62, and charged her with malicious wounding. She is currently being held without bond in the Roanoke County Jail.

The matter remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.