67-year-old man dies after a house fire in Roanoke last month

ROANOKE, Va. - UPDATE

A 67-year-old man has died after being hospitalized due to injuries suffered in a house fire last month, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.

Michael McCaskey was hospitalized with serious injuries after the house fire in the 700 block of Elm Avenue SE on Nov. 14.

The cause of the fire has been ruled as undetermined but isn't suspicious in nature, according to the fire department.

ORIGINAL STORY

First responders took one person to the hospital after an early-morning house fire Wednesday in Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

At about 2:20 a.m., firefighters responded to the 700 block of Elm Avenue SE where firefighters rescued one person from the home.

That person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The damage estimate is about $40,000.

The cause is under investigation.

